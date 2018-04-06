Mammadyarov: We call UNWTO to prevent tourist visits to Azerbaijan's occupied territories

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Zurab Pololikashvili Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Secretary-General of UNWTO who is in Azerbaijan to attend the XI Azerbaijan International Travel and Tourism Fair expressed his satisfaction for being in our country.

Zurab Pololikashvili said that there are favorable facilities and infrastructure for tourism development in Azerbaijan and especially noted that the increase in the number of tourists visiting our country in recent years is a vivid example of this.

During the meeting the sides touched upon the development of tourism routes in the region and expressed confidence that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway road will have a positive impact on the tourism flow.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that inadmissability of propogating occupied territories for tourism purposes is reflected in the relevant UNWTO documents and emphasized that the organization of tourist visits to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia is contrary to the principles of UNWTO and in this context, called for redoubling efforts to prevent such cases.

The sides also discussed issues of mutual interest.