    Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan keen to cooperate with European Union

    European Commission delegation will visit Baku in late October© Report/ Elshan Baba

    Baku.18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan keen to cooperate with the European Union (EU). 

    Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at the joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Witold Waszczykowski.

    “Now we discuss new agreement with EU. We have strategic cooperation with 10 countries of the European Union”, said Mammadyarov adding that delegation from European Commission will visit Baku in late October.

    “We have strategic cooperation in field of energy and committed to discussions in all spheres,” he added. 

