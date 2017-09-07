Mahmud Mammadguliyev to attend informal meeting of FMs of EU and Eastern Partnership countries

© Report

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Mahmud Mammadguliyev has arrived in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia.

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Mammadguliyev will take part in the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European Union and Eastern Partnership countries on September 8.

The meeting was organized by the Estonian presidency in the EU.

During the meeting, the participants will discuss the issue of preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels on November 24.

The Eastern Partnership program aimed at bringing the EU closer to its six eastern neighbors - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, started in 2009 at a summit in Prague. It was initiated by Poland and Sweden.