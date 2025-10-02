Macron hopes for early signing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

The President of France Emmanuel Macron today stated that he expects the earliest signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs.

"This morning I met with Prime Minister Pashinyan (Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan), and during the day - with President Aliyev (President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev). We hope that after initialing, a full-fledged signing (of the peace treaty - ed.) will follow with all the necessary steps for complete normalization of relations between the countries of the region," Macron told Azerbaijani journalists in Copenhagen.