Lithuanian president: Vilnius interested in strengthening Baku-EU cooperation

Lithuania is interested in further developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, as well as in strengthening Baku's cooperation with the European Union, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in response to a question from a Report correspondent in Dublin.

According to him, he intends to discuss these topics during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Lithuania and Azerbaijan have always had very good relations. We have also always tried to adhere to a balanced approach to both countries of the South Caucasus," Nauseda noted.

Touching upon the issue of the region's transport connectivity and the significance of the Middle Corridor, the Lithuanian President emphasized that he supports projects aimed at developing communications and strengthening ties between the countries.

"This is an ongoing process. We support all projects aimed at developing connectivity. Of course, right now we are talking more about connectivity within Europe, especially the Baltic states," he said.

At the same time, Nauseda noted that to create a reliable energy supply system, the participation of partners located outside of Europe is also important.

"Therefore, there is mutual interest here: both Azerbaijan and Europe are interested in creating reliable and sustainably operating energy corridors," the Lithuanian President emphasized.