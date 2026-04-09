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    Lithuanian PM visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 11:44
    Lithuanian PM visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė has visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Report informs.

    The Prime Minister honored the memory of Azerbaijan's heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    Later, while viewing the panorama of the capital, the Prime Minister was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, its special place in the nation's collective memory, and the ongoing urban development and reconstruction works in the city.

    Inga Ruginiene Alley of Martyrs Eternal Flame Lithuania Azerbaijan
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    Litvanın Baş naziri Bakıda şəhidlərin xatirəsini anıb
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    Премьер Литвы посетила Аллею шехидов в Баку

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