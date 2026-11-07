Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 13:55
    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day

    The historic City Hall building in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been illuminated in the colours of Azerbaijan's national flag to mark November 8 Victory Day.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru, the illumination is a symbolic expression of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

    The City Hall building, located in Plaza de Armas in Lima's historic centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will remain illuminated in the colours of the Azerbaijani flag for three days.

    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day
    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day
    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day
    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day
    Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day
    Azerbaijani Embassy Peru November 8 – Victory Day
    Photo
    Zəfər Günü münasibətilə Limada şəhər meriyasının binası Azərbaycan bayrağının rəngləri ilə işıqlandırılıb
    Photo
    В Лиме здание мэрии подсвечено цветами флага Азербайджана по случаю Дня Победы
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