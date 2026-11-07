Lima City Hall illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag to mark Victory Day
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2026
- 13:55
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The historic City Hall building in Lima, the capital of Peru, has been illuminated in the colours of Azerbaijan's national flag to mark November 8 Victory Day.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Peru, the illumination is a symbolic expression of friendship and solidarity between the two countries.
The City Hall building, located in Plaza de Armas in Lima's historic centre, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will remain illuminated in the colours of the Azerbaijani flag for three days.
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