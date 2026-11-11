Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 20:25
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31

    On November 11, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the Azerbaijan pavilion as part of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) held in Antalya, Türkiye, Report informs.

    Leyla Aliyeva was briefed on the stands and projects showcased in the pavilion.

    The national pavilion highlights Azerbaijan's cities, rich nature, climate, education and healthcare systems, tourism potential, and transport infrastructure using cutting-edge technology and interactive displays.

    Visitors can also sample traditional Azerbaijani cuisine.

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31
    Leyla Aliyeva visits Azerbaijan pavilion at COP31

    Leyla Aliyeva COP31 Azerbaijan
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    Leyla Əliyeva COP31 çərçivəsində Azərbaycan pavilyonunda olub
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    Лейла Алиева посетила павильон Азербайджана на COP31 в Анталье
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    44 filmi

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