Leyla Aliyeva discusses falling Caspian Sea levels at COP31

Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with Max Bello, a global expert on marine protected areas at the Blue Marine Foundation, and Michael Fishbach, founder and executive director of the Great Whale Conservancy, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Report's Türkiye bureau reports that they discussed how falling water levels in the Caspian Sea affect its marine ecosystem, biodiversity and coastal areas, as well as ways to strengthen international cooperation to address these environmental challenges.

They also discussed expanding marine protected areas in Azerbaijan, protecting Caspian seals and other rare marine species and their natural habitats, and opportunities for international cooperation and exchange of expertise.