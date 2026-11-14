Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Leyla Aliyeva discusses falling Caspian Sea levels at COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 21:51
    Leyla Aliyeva discusses falling Caspian Sea levels at COP31

    Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with Max Bello, a global expert on marine protected areas at the Blue Marine Foundation, and Michael Fishbach, founder and executive director of the Great Whale Conservancy, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

    Report's Türkiye bureau reports that they discussed how falling water levels in the Caspian Sea affect its marine ecosystem, biodiversity and coastal areas, as well as ways to strengthen international cooperation to address these environmental challenges.

    They also discussed expanding marine protected areas in Azerbaijan, protecting Caspian seals and other rare marine species and their natural habitats, and opportunities for international cooperation and exchange of expertise.

    United Nations (UN) Leyla Aliyeva COP31 Caspian Sea
    Leyla Əliyeva COP31-də Xəzər dənizinə aid problemləri qabardıb
    Лейла Алиева подняла проблемы Каспийского моря в ходе встречи в рамках COP31
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    21:51
    Leyla Aliyeva discusses falling Caspian Sea levels at COP31
    Foreign policy
    21:19
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev urges world leaders to take responsibility for climate action
    Foreign policy
    20:54
    Pakistan says 24 militants killed in Balochistan, North Waziristan
    Other countries
    20:36
    Germany eyes reserve coal plants to save gas this winter
    Other countries
    20:25
    Paris protests draw nearly 9,000 participants; 23 detained
    Other countries
    20:05
    Death toll from two crashes on Bulgaria's Trakia motorway rises to 13
    Other countries
    19:51
    Putin, Xi and Trump to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, Kremlin says
    Region
    19:35
    IDEA, ICESCO explore joint environmental projects at COP31
    Foreign policy
    19:13
    Azerbaijan invited to Mexico's FAMEX 2027 aerospace exhibition
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed