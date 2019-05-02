Latvian MP: Latvia ready to contribute to promotion of Azerbaijani goods in Scandinavian market

Relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia are developing positively in economic, cultural and scientific field, member of the Latvian parliament Vitaly Orlov said.

Report's European bureau informs that, according to Orlov, the interstate relations of the two countries are successfully maintained on both sides and rely on the rich experience of interaction.

"The prospects for expanding cooperation are extensive, economic cooperation is increasing every year. A positive example in economic relations is the establishment of direct joint flights on the Riga-Baku route, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and the Latvian airline airBaltic since 2016. The choice by Azerbaijani youth of Latvian universities, where more than 100 students from Azerbaijan are currently studying, can be listed as a good example of cooperation in science. This is a good opportunity to get competitive education, additional knowledge and practical skills that are valued and formally recognized all over Europe," Orlov said.

According to him, bilateral relations are developing in accordance with the program of cooperation, within which many joint cultural events are held.

"For example, the Days of Latvian Culture in Azerbaijan, a project called 'Latvia through the eyes of Azerbaijani photographers'- 'Azerbaijan through the eyes of Latvian photographers'. "The festival "What? Where? When?"," Flag of Azerbaijan' held by the Baku Club in Latvia and much more have become a good tradition," said the Latvian parliamentarian.

Orlov stressed that the Latvian Parliament highly appreciates the balanced foreign policy of Azerbaijan, which is conducted in such an uneasy region of the world, the country maintains its interests and good neighborly relations with its neighbors.

"The Latvian side is the center of the Baltic States and is ready to contribute to the promotion of Azerbaijani goods in the Scandinavian market. It should be noted that cooperation between Latvia and Azerbaijan is very important within the framework of the Baltic Assembly partnership with GUAM, where the Azerbaijani side is an active participant. An additional impetus to the intensive development of relations between our countries are the mutual interest of the citizens of both countries in the culture and art of each other," concluded the parliamentarian.