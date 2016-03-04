Last year Azerbaijan handed over 67 prisoners to their countries

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year measures have been carried out on execution of up to 17 500 surveys in regard with recognition and enforcement of judgments of foreign countries, legal assistance on criminal cases and other issues as well as extradition.

Report informs, report on the activity of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2015 declares.

Handing and taking over of 67 prisoners have been carried out in order to serve remainder of their sentences in their countries.