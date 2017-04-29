 Top
    Kyrgyz Embassy to Azerbaijan to open a book of condolences regarding tragedy in country

    Book of condolences will be open on April 30 and May 2

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ A book of condolences will be opened at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan in regard with death of 24 people as a result of a landslide.

    Report informs citing the Kyrgyz Embassy to Azerbaijan, the book of condolences will be open on April 30 and May 2 from 11.00 till 13.00 and from 14.00 to 16.00.

    In addition, on April 30, the embassy will half mast national flag of Kyrgyzstan regarding the declared mourning.

    Notably, 24 people died as a result of the landslide in the Osh oblast of Kyrgyzstan. 

