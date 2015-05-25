Kuwait to host 42nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwait is to host the OIC’s 42nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), entitled Joint Vision to Strengthen Tolerance and Reject Terrorism on May 27-28, Report informs citing OIC press-service.

In light of critical issues currently affecting the region and conflicts in the Muslim world, international and regional attention is focused on the meeting, particularly in anticipation of its outcomes and resolutions.

The first day of the Session will include speeches by His Highness Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chair of the previous CFM Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir, and OIC Secretary General Iyad Ameen Madani.

Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah will also be officially handed the chairmanship of the meeting from Saudi Arabia.

The opening session will also witness the General Secretariat of the OIC honor the Emir of Kuwait with the title “Commander of Humanitarian Action” and Kuwait with the title of “Centre for Humanitarian Action.”

Following the speeches and title honors, deliberations on the agenda shall begin. This includes adopting political, economic, social, cultural, information, humanitarian and science and technology resolutions, statutory and regulatory matters, and the OIC’s Ten-Year Program of Action.

Political issues high on the agenda include the situation in Palestine, Syria, Yemen and Libya, conflicts in the Muslim World, the fight against international terrorism, Islamophobia and blasphemy, and the situation of Muslim communities and minorities in non-member states.

The OIC Foreign Ministers will also discuss latest developments in relation to Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, with the OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Myanmar to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the meeting.

The OIC Ministerial Contact Group on Mali shall also hold a meeting to discuss recent developments of the peace process in Mali. In the same context, the Ministerial Contact Group on Somalia will discuss Somalia and the support for development and reconstruction there.

The agenda of the current CFM Session includes a brainstorming session to discuss ways to develop an effective strategy to combat terrorism, violent extremism and Islamophobia.