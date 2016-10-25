Knesset deputy: Israel supports peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Israel and Azerbaijan today have very good, warm relations. During my first visit to Azerbaijan, I became a witness to this. It shows the attitude to the Jews, and this is very important. We see and appreciate it."

Report informs, Knesset member from Yesh Atid party Yoel Razvozov told Report's correspondent in Tel Aviv.

"We have a lot of areas that we can discuss and work together," he stated.

The MP believes that Israel and Azerbaijan can successfully cooperate and exchange experience in sport.

Y. Razvozov added that the two countries can cooperate in agriculture, in addition oil and gas production: "For us Azerbaijan is very important", said the deputy.

Commenting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Knesset member said Israel has always opposed the bloodshed, and supports a peaceful solution. At the same time, Y. Razvozov said that Israel always adheres to neutrality in matters of international conflicts, "as it was in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict."

Speaking about so-called "Armenian genocide", which repeatedly tabled in the Knesset committee, the deputy said that the issue was not on the agenda and will not be: "I like when there is an evidence to show. Let historians deal the issue. Azerbaijan is our friend. I have visited the exhibition devoted to Khojaly tragedy. It was painful to look at those photos."