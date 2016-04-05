 Top
    Khalaf Khalafov: Azerbaijan calls on international community to exert influence on Armenia to force it to a peaceful solution of the conflict

    The conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov expressed his attitude on the current developments in the contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

    Report informs, addressing the 44th meeting of the Special Working Group in Baku on development of Convention on Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, Kh.Khalafov has expressed concern about the latest developments.

    He said that Azerbaijan calls on international community to exert influence on Armenia to force it to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

    "Armenia should leave the territory of Azerbaijan and the conflict should be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan", said the deputy minister.

    He noted that the responsibility for the situation on the contact line lies on Armenia.

