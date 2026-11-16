Kallas: EU, countries of South Caucasus, Central Asia, Black Sea region to discuss security, connectivity

The EU and the countries of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Black Sea region will discuss issues of regional security and the development of transport, energy, and trade connectivity, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas told journalists ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Report informs.

According to her, the meeting is taking place at a timely moment given the recent attacks in the Black Sea.

"We will talk about the security of the Black Sea, but also about connectivity, [what] we can do together. Everyone is seeking to diversify their energy portfolios, trade routes, and supply chains," Kallas said.

She noted that the foreign ministers of a number of countries from the region have arrived in Brussels and expressed hope for achieving concrete results for further cooperation.

Answering a question about the absence of Georgian representatives at the meeting, Kallas noted that despite the absence of some participants, the parties have a wide range of issues to discuss.

"We have many topics to discuss with all these partners from the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia. Sometimes some are absent, but many ministers have come to us. I hope that we can move toward concrete results in the future," she stated.