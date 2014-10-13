​Justice Minister to speak at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities session

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Justice Fikret Mammadov will speak at the session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe. Report informs citing press service of the Congress, Mammadov will speak in a session in connection with the Azerbaijani chairmanship in the Committee of Ministers in Europe on October 15.

In addition, the reports on the results of the observation of local elections this year in the Netherlands (on March 19), Ukraine (on May 25) and Georgia (on June 15) will be discussed during the Congress session on October 14 to October 16, as well as a report on the situation of local and regional democracy in Belgium.

Congress members are also going to elect the new president of Congress, the Chamber of Local Authorities and the Chamber of Regions.