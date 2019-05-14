Juncker: It’s necessary to resolve frozen conflicts for rapprochement of EaP countries

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/21634f0d4373fc9a6eb32af7a763eaab/f6b75ad4-d879-42b4-8735-bd49a4564927_292.jpg

"The Eastern partnership is aimed at bringing countries closer together. It is necessary to end frozen conflicts for the rapprochement of the countries. The peace is important for Europe" President of the European Commission Jean Claude Juncker said.

According to the special correspondent of Report News Agency, he spoke at the opening of the high-level conference dedicated to the decade of the Eastern partnership program.

"We need to use all the tools that are at our disposal to achieve such results. I was skeptic on this issue that the countries participating in the Eastern partnership were too different, however today I am more realistic. We gradually achieve the desired results. It is important to set ambitious goals and work for long-term results," Juncker said.