Joint inspection of Azerbaijani-Georgian border by experts postponed

“The joint consideration of the uncoordinated sections of the Azerbaijani-Georgian border has been postponed”.

Local bureau of Report informs Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said.

He said that Joint inspection of experts will take place: "We keep in touch with our Azerbaijani partners on a daily basis. The meeting of experts will be a good opportunity to study the situation. The second round of talks will take place after this meeting".

The Foreign Minister noted that the date of the next negotiations on the border was agreed with the Azerbaijani side.

Zalkaliani added that Tbilisi is ready for the second stage of the talks on the border with Azerbaijan:

"We are ready to meet even today. But this should be done on a bilateral basis. Therefore, we are waiting for Azerbaijani side ".