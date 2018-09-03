 Top

Joint Declaration signed, 5 documents adopted following summit

Summit of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States completes its work in Cholpon-ATA

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ / The 6th Summit of the heads of states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS) has completed its work in Cholpon-ATA.

Report informs citing the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan that the Joint Declaration has been signed and 5 documents have been adopted following the summit.

The documents include:

The Decision on the appointment of the Secretary General, Deputy Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States and the President of the Turkic Academy; Decision on granting Hungary an observer status in the CCTS; Draft of the Conception on mutual integration of Turkic-speaking States; Joint statement of the heads of states of the CCTS on the development of cooperation in the fields of youth policy and national sports; Joint statement of the heads of states of the CCTS on marking the 90th anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov.

