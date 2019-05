EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn will visit Azerbaijan, Denis Daniilidis, Deputy Head of the European Union Office in Azerbaijan, told Report.

He noted that the EU Commissioner will arrive in Baku on June 13.

The purpose of his visit is to participate in the Azerbaijan-EU business forum to be held in Baku.

Moreover, within the visit, he is expected to hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.