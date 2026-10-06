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    Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Georgian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 18:51
    Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Georgian ambassador

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Georgia's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giorgi Zakarashvili.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bayramov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities aimed at further developing relations between the two countries.

    The meeting emphasized that the traditional friendship and good-neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as their high-level ties, play an important role in advancing bilateral cooperation.

    The sides discussed the current state and development prospects of the Azerbaijan-Georgia partnership, economic and trade relations, energy security, transport and communication projects, defense, security and cooperation in other areas.

    They stressed that relations based on mutual trust are particularly important for regional stability and development and highlighted the importance of mutual support within international organizations.

    The sides also noted the regional and global significance of joint energy and transport projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, Southern Gas Corridor, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and Middle Corridor, as well as green energy projects such as the Black Sea submarine electricity cable.

    Bayramov briefed the ambassador on the realities that have emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, large-scale reconstruction and development work in the liberated territories, and the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace and normalization process.

    Zakarashvili thanked Bayramov for the warm reception and said serving in the post was a great honor and responsibility.

    He said he would make every effort during his tenure to further expand the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

    The sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Georgian ambassador
    Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Georgian ambassador
    Jeyhun Bayramov receives newly appointed Georgian ambassador

    Jeyhun Bayramov Giorgi Zakarashvili Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Azerbaijan's liberated territories Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Photo
    Ceyhun Bayramovla Qiorqi Zakaraşvilinin görüşündə Orta Dəhlizin əhəmiyyəti qabardılıb
    Photo
    Джейхун Байрамов обсудил с послом Грузии двусторонние отношения и региональные проекты
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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