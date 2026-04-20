Jeyhun Bayramov discusses bilateral relations with Sri Lankan minister

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Upali Pannilage, Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment of Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.

The ministers highly appreciated the growing relations based on mutual respect and shared values, and discussed opportunities to further expand cooperation across various sectors.

The Sri Lankan side has expressed deep appreciation for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan during recent natural disasters.

Particular focus was placed on strengthening economic ties and increasing trade turnover. The potential of tourism as a driver for broader cooperation was also underlined. Moreover, the scholarship opportunities for the citizens of Sri Lanka were highlighted during the meeting.

The sides stated that the use of the mechanism of Foreign Ministerial consultations, as well as coordination of efforts within multilateral platforms, would give additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.