Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Janez Janša: Caspian region plays a key role in Europe's energy security

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 14:32
    Janez Janša: Caspian region plays a key role in Europe's energy security

    Energy supplies from the Caspian region play an important role in ensuring Europe's energy security, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša told journalists ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit.

    According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, he said that Azerbaijan and European countries shared an interest in ensuring that the energy resources of the Caspian region contributed to strengthening Europe's strategic autonomy.

    Janša recalled that 25 years ago, efforts had been made to change the route of the South Stream gas pipeline to help Europe reduce its dependence on a single energy source – Russia. However, he noted that those efforts had been unsuccessful, adding that Europe's situation would be different today had things taken another course.

    He stressed that the Caspian region was of enormous importance to Europe's energy security.

    Asked about his expectations for the 2028 European Political Community (EPC) summit in Azerbaijan, Janša said the event was highly significant not only in terms of security issues but, above all, because of the Caspian region's substantial energy resources.

    He added that it was in the common interest of Azerbaijan and European countries to ensure that these resources helped strengthen Europe's strategic autonomy.

    European Political Community Summit
    Yanez Yanşa: "Xəzər regionu Avropanın enerji təhlükəsizliyi üçün mühümdür"
    Янез Янша: Каспийский регион играет важную роль в энергетической безопасности Европы
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    14:39
    Luxembourg's PM calls Costa natural representative for EU in negotiations on Ukraine
    Other countries
    14:38
    Tajikistan–Russia trade grows year on year, Rahmon says
    Region
    14:32
    Janez Janša: Caspian region plays a key role in Europe's energy security
    Foreign policy
    14:17
    Azerbaijan forecasts 48.52 billion cubic meters of gas output in 2027
    Energy
    13:56
    Sandu: Moldova interested in energy cooperation with Azerbaijan
    Other
    13:42
    EU to sanction 150 more Russian entities and 50 banks, France says
    Other countries
    13:40
    Gunduz Ismayilov: Around 1,000 mosques in Azerbaijan have no religious officials
    Religion
    13:29
    Irish PM: Dublin EPC summit to focus on Ukraine and Moldova
    Other countries
    13:24
    Baku temperatures to reach 20°C on November 13
    Ecology
    All News Feed