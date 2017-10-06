Italian Ambassador comments on issue of non-issuance of visas to Azerbaijani students

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ This year more than 800 applications have been submitted byAzerbaijani citizens wishing to receive education in Italy. The Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari told Report, commenting on the issue of problems, that the Azerbaijani students encountered in obtaining a visa for studying in Italy.

"The main problem was that this year too many applications were submitted - more than 800. As a result, the process of analyzing submitted applications had to be prolonged and this is normal. Students, who applied for a visa this year have already begun the process of training", ambassador said.

He recalled that Italy is in the first place among the EU countries in terms of a number of Azerbaijani students studying there.

Earlier, the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a statement in connection with information that students wishing to study in this country are not issued a visa. It noted that with students who have all the documents in order, they will be contacted through the consular department.

On September 20, a group of several dozen students appealed to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, demanding to consider their problems with visas.