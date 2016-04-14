Istanbul hosts OIC summit today

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ The 13th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) starts in Istanbul, Report informs citing the organization's website.

The Islamic Summit which is helding under the theme “Unity and Solidarity for Justice and Peace” will also discuss the current situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan, Somalia, Mali, Jammu and Kashmir, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia’s aggressions on Azerbaijan, as well as other Member States afflicted by conflicts and unstable security situations..

The summit is expected to sign the Istanbul Declaration at the end of the event and adopt a number of resolutions that will set policy priorities for the structure on the international arena.

The Summit will also discuss endorsing an international peace conference to end Israeli occupation, supporting the Ministerial Contact Group on Al-Quds Al-Sharif and adopting the Strategic Plan for the Development of Al-Quds Al-Sharif.

The Istanbul Summit will also consider the situation of Muslim communities in non-OIC member States and the issue of combating terrorism. It will dedicate sessions to discuss the issues of sustainable development in Member States, promotion of scientific cooperation among OIC Member States in the areas of health, higher education and environment, promotion of cultural, social and media cooperation, the humanitarian situation, poverty eradication and infrastructure development in Member States.

The First Ladies of the OIC Member States will hold a special session on the sideline of the Islamic Summit on the theme “First Ladies’ Leadership on Cancer Control in OIC Member States”.

The Islamic Summit which will be preceded by a Foreign Ministers and a Senior Officials preparatory meetings will adopt a final communiqué and the Istanbul Declaration.