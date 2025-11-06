Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fans

    Foreign policy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 09:47
    Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fans

    Israel's deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan, Aviv Zell, said he supported Azerbaijani club Qarabag in their match against England's Chelsea in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Report informs.

    "What a game tonight in Baku! Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK (vs. Chelsea) together with the amazing fans- real passion, real pride. We are always happy to support our Azerbaijani friends - on and off the pitch…" he wrote on X.

    İsrail səfirinin müavini: "Qarabağ"a azarkeşlik etdiyim üçün qürur duyuram"
    Зампосла Израиля: Вместе с потрясающими болельщиками болею за "Карабах"

