Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fans
Foreign policy
- 06 November, 2025
- 09:47
Israel's deputy ambassador to Azerbaijan, Aviv Zell, said he supported Azerbaijani club Qarabag in their match against England's Chelsea in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, Report informs.
"What a game tonight in Baku! Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK (vs. Chelsea) together with the amazing fans- real passion, real pride. We are always happy to support our Azerbaijani friends - on and off the pitch…" he wrote on X.
What a game tonight in Baku! ⚽️— Aviv Zell 🇮🇱🎗️ (@AvivZell) November 6, 2025
Proud to cheer for @FKQarabagh (vs. Chelsea) together with the amazing fans- real passion, real pride.
We are Always happy to support our Azerbaijani friends - on and off the pitch… 🇮🇱🤝🇦🇿 #Qarabağ #Baku #Football pic.twitter.com/jAD5SiKdH2
