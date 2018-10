Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Dan Stav and DCM Avital Rosenberg visited Balakhany Eco Industrial Park.

Report informs that he met with Chairman of Executive Board of Tamiz Shahar JSC Mr. Etibar Abbasov and Deputy Chairman Mr. Sabuhi Mehdizadeh.

The ambassador was impressed with the different industries in the park that ensure the maximal recycling of garbage.