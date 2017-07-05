Israeli Ambassador met with representatives of Jewish community in Guba

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav and his team completed their visit to Quba. During the visit Ambassador Stav and his team met with Chief Executive Power of Quba, Yashar Mammadov.

Report was told in the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan, the two and their team discussed possible area for further cooperation and how to achieve it especially in the field of agriculture and human capacity building. Ambassador Stav commended the peaceful and harmonious co-existence and cooperation between the Jewish community and the other communities in the region. Ambassador and his team also visited “Guba Genocide Memorial Complex” and were briefed about history of Guba tragedy and discovery of the Memorial Complex.

After that Ambassador Stav and Ms. Lilach Atias, Israeli consul met with representatives of the Jewish community in Krasnoya Slobada. The consul Ms. Lilach Atias had an in depth discussion with the representatives of the community about the consular services and other relevant issues.