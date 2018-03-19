 Top
    Iranian citizens traveling to Azerbaijan will get visas in airports

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Visa issuance for Iranian citizens traveling to Azerbaijan has been started at international airports of Azerbaijan."

    Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

    He said the decision came into force on March 15: "We hope that this decision will contribute to further development of humanitarian, economic and trade relations between friendly and neighboring countries Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as will increase contacts between our people."

