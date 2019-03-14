 Top

Iranian Minister of Economy: We are interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan

Iranian Minister of Economy and Finance Farhad Dejpasand has arrived in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the Minister will take part in the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Economic Commission to be held  in Baku today.

As Dejpasand stated upon arrival, Iran is interested in expansion of bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan including infrastructural projects, as well as in the areas of finance and tourism.

He expressed hope that the visit to Baku would be fruitful and allow to further deepen and expand bilateral relations.

