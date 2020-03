The mayor of the Indonesian city of Bogor Bima Arya will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, citing Indonesian media, that the visit is to take place on March 12-14.

The purpose of the working visit is to study the experience of ASAN Xidmet to improve the existing similar service in their country - Public Service Mall (MPP).

The parties will likely agree on the exchange of information and training opportunities for managers and other MPP employees at ASAN Xidmet.