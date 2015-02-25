Baku.25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulations letter to Kuwaiti Amir on occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait. The letter reads:
Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and in your person all the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
