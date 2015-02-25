 Top
    Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulations letter to Kuwaiti Amir

    Baku.25 February.REPORT.AZ/ Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulations letter to Kuwaiti Amir on occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait. The letter reads: 


    Your Majesty,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and in your person all the people of your country on the occasion of the public holiday of the State of Kuwait.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait lasting peace and prosperity.

    Sincerely,

    Ilham Aliyev

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

