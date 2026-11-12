Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian president in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:22
    Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian president in Dublin

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is visiting Ireland to attend the 9th European Political Community Summit at the invitation of Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin and President of the European Council António Costa.

    According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, President Ilham Aliyev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin on November 12.

    The Ukrainian President congratulated the Azerbaijani leader on Victory Day and Constitution Day, marked on November 12.

    During the meeting, the Presidents recalled with satisfaction Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Azerbaijan and the discussions held during that visit.

    They discussed prospects for expanding economic and trade relations between the two countries, including private-sector economic cooperation, and exchanged views on reciprocal visits by delegations.

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, particularly the supply of electrical equipment.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine closely follows Azerbaijan's post-conflict restoration and reconstruction efforts in Garabagh and East Zangezur, noting that Azerbaijan"s experience in this area could be valuable for Ukraine.

    The presidents also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian president in Dublin
    Ilham Aliyev meets with Ukrainian president in Dublin

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