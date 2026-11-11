Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Bulgarian president

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 11:46
    Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Bulgarian president

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Dear Madam President,

    We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from a severe traffic accident in Bulgaria.

    In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the friendly people of Bulgaria, and wish the injured a speedy recovery."

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