Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Bulgarian president

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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"Dear Madam President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from a severe traffic accident in Bulgaria.

In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the friendly people of Bulgaria, and wish the injured a speedy recovery."