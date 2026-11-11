Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Bulgarian president
Foreign policy
- 11 November, 2026
- 11:46
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova.
According to Report, the letter reads:
"Dear Madam President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and injuries resulting from a severe traffic accident in Bulgaria.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the friendly people of Bulgaria, and wish the injured a speedy recovery."
İlham Əliyev Bolqarıstan Prezidentinə başsağlığı verib
Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования президенту Болгарии
Latest News
13:33
President Ilham Aliyev attending COP31 Leaders' Summit - UpdatedForeign policy
13:30
Nations League: Estonian referee Kristo Tohver appointed to officiate Liechtenstein-Azerbaijan matchFootball
13:23
Photo
Fuad Muradov attends meeting of Poland's Azerbaijani Coordination CouncilDomestic policy
13:09
France pressures Germany to clarify rules for long-range missile useOther countries
13:03
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector growth forecast at 4.4% for 2027-2030Finance
12:54
Photo
Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss development of Green Energy CorridorEnergy
12:38
Nominal incomes of Azerbaijan's population increase by 9.9%Finance
12:34
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to study international practices on hybrid employmentBusiness
12:32
Shavkat Mirziyoyev and OTS secretary-general discuss preparations for 2027 summitRegion