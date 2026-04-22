Ilham Aliyev: Defense industry is potential area of cooperation
Foreign policy
- 22 April, 2026
- 22:43
Defense industry cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia was also discussed, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.
"One of the issues which we also discussed and probably will also be a potential area of cooperation is the defense industry," Ilham Aliyev said.
"We found out that both countries are actively developing their capabilities, and as far as we are concerned, we are already exporting products of our defense industry companies-private and state-to a large number of countries. So joint manufacturing, cooperation, and creating synergy, I think, are also something we can look at. And many others."
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