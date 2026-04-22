Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Defense industry is potential area of cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 22:43
    Ilham Aliyev: Defense industry is potential area of cooperation

    Defense industry cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia was also discussed, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.

    "One of the issues which we also discussed and probably will also be a potential area of cooperation is the defense industry," Ilham Aliyev said.

    "We found out that both countries are actively developing their capabilities, and as far as we are concerned, we are already exporting products of our defense industry companies-private and state-to a large number of countries. So joint manufacturing, cooperation, and creating synergy, I think, are also something we can look at. And many others."

    Ilham Aliyev Defense cooperation Latvia
    İlham Əliyev: Potensial əməkdaşlıq sahəsi olacaq məsələlərdən biri də müdafiə sənayesidir
    Ильхам Алиев: Оборонная промышленность - потенциальная область сотрудничества с Латвией

    Latest News

    21:53

    IDF says it struck buildings in Lebanese town where Hezbollah launched rockets from

    Other countries
    21:35

    Hajiyev mulls digital co-op, fight against fake news with Chinese minister

    Foreign policy
    21:18

    BIG urges int'l community to provide objective assessment of Armenia's policy of intolerance

    Foreign policy
    21:00
    Photo

    Mexican envoy mulls co-op opportunities in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed