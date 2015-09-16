Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani oil`s accounting for 30 percent of energy balance of Czech Republic is very important

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani-Czech business forum held in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman attended the forum.

"Azerbaijan exports crude oil to the Czech Republic. Azerbaijani oil accounts for a certain part in the energy balance of the Czech Republic is about 30 per cent. This is also a very important event," Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the event.

The head of state said: "At present, Azerbaijan is engaged in the realization of the Southern Gas Corridor. It is a giant energy project. Its total cost is $45 billion. It will contribute to the second phase in the development of the "Shah Deniz" gas field. At the same time, three new gas pipelines will be built: the South Caucasus gas pipeline linking Azerbaijan with Georgia, TANAP passing through Turkey and TAP, a third gas project stretching from the border of Turkey to the borders of Italy. Along with the development of the "Shah Deniz-2" gas field project, these four giant projects form the Southern Gas Corridor, and Azerbaijan is acting as the leader of all this. Azerbaijan participates in all these projects as an investor and in some projects as the main investor.”

“Despite the fact that oil prices have fallen sharply in recent months, there are no delays with this project and all work is being done in a timely manner. Azerbaijan is absolutely confident that as a result of international cooperation this project will be implemented. Therefore, the construction of a new gas pipeline from Azerbaijan to Europe will be ensured," President Ilham Aliyev added.