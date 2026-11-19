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Today, Vietnam is a rapidly developing country in Southeast Asia, while Azerbaijan is a key transport, logistics, and energy hub in the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), according to Report.

The head of state noted that by joining forces, the two countries can gain access to new markets, implement joint projects, and create additional opportunities for business and investment.

"Our cooperation undoubtedly holds enormous potential for constructive engagement and for delivering tangible benefits to both countries and their peoples," he said.