​Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its participation in the CIS

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "CIS has not exhausted its potential. It is a platform for cooperation, collaboration, and discussion of topical issues of regional and international life." Report informs citing Belarusian agency "Belta", this was stated by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Minsk.

"As the colleagues, who have for years communicated and settled important issues, we naturally need to discuss all issues of our concern in such an open and sincere atmosphere. Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its participation in the CIS. We believe that our organization has had great achievement in interaction, coordination, and better understanding of each other’s problems, as well as regarding the settlement of other important issues. We are also very actively cooperating with the majority of the CIS member states on a bilateral basis," Aliyev said. "I believe the bilateral ties strengthen the relations within our organization, and we will further strive to boost the potential of bilateral cooperation", said the head of state.

Aliyev noted that today in the framework of cooperation of the CIS countries, they have achieved success in the economic sphere and investments. They also focuse on issues of concern related to regional, international security.