Ilham Aliyev arrives at Palace of Nations in Dushanbe to participate in meeting of CIS Council of Heads of State
- 10 October, 2025
- 10:07
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe to attend the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.
According to Report, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon welcomed the Azerbaijani President.
