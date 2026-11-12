Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend EPC Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:32
    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend EPC Summit

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Convention Centre Dublin to attend the opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

    According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin welcomed the Azerbaijani head of state.

    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend EPC Summit
    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend EPC Summit
    Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend EPC Summit
    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit Micheál Martin
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev "Avropa Siyasi Birliyi"nin Zirvə Toplantısında iştirak etmək üçün Dublindəki Konqres Mərkəzinə gəlib
    Photo
    Ильхам Алиев прибыл в Конгресс-центр в Дублине для участия в Саммите ЕПС
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