Ilham Aliyev arrives at Convention Centre Dublin to attend EPC Summit
Foreign policy
- 12 November, 2026
- 15:32
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived at the Convention Centre Dublin to attend the opening plenary session of the 9th European Political Community (EPC) Summit.
According to Report's correspondent in Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin welcomed the Azerbaijani head of state.
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