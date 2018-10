Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani held a one-on-one meeting

23 February, 2016 16:28

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Iran continues. Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have held a one-on-one meeting. After the meeting, the heads of two states held expanded talks.