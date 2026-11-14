IDEA, ICESCO explore joint environmental projects at COP31

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Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), on November 14 on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

Report's Türkiye bureau reports that the two sides discussed expanding cooperation between IDEA and ICESCO, including new opportunities for young Azerbaijanis to gain international experience in environmental protection and sustainable development.

They also discussed promoting environmental education in schools and launching joint initiatives in greening, waste sorting, water conservation and energy efficiency.

The two sides considered organizing international environmental summer camps for young people in Azerbaijan and launching joint projects to raise awareness of biodiversity conservation.

They also discussed ways to support young people working on environmental innovation and to jointly develop new solutions for tackling air pollution, managing waste, protecting water resources and adapting to climate change.