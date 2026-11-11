Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    ICESCO director-general praises Azerbaijani pavilion at COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 12:22
    ICESCO director-general praises Azerbaijani pavilion at COP31

    ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik highly appreciated the organization of the Azerbaijani pavilion at the COP31 conference held in Antalya, he told journalists during a visit to the pavilion, a Report correspondent in Türkiye informs.

    According to him, the Azerbaijani pavilion stands out against the background of other countries' pavilions with its high attendance and rich program of events.

    "Compared to many other pavilions, it is very energetic and active. We are glad that we will also take part in one of the sessions, which will be held on November 14 at 13:00. We are confident that our participation, as is usually the case with Azerbaijan, will be highly successful," he said.

    Commenting on the main messages of COP31, he noted that the key themes of climate conferences largely remain unchanged, but their focus is adjusted taking into account environmental and climate changes.

    "I hope that all participants of this conference will be able to move from discussing climate issues to real actions. I also hope that all countries and organizations will take appropriate commitments and move from words to deeds. This is exactly what I expect," he added.

    Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) COP31
    ICESCO-nun baş direktoru Azərbaycan pavilyonunu COP31-də ən aktiv pavilyonlardan biri adlandırıb
    Гендиректор ИСЕСКО назвал павильон Азербайджана одним из самых активных на COP31
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