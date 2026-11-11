ICESCO director-general praises Azerbaijani pavilion at COP31

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik highly appreciated the organization of the Azerbaijani pavilion at the COP31 conference held in Antalya, he told journalists during a visit to the pavilion, a Report correspondent in Türkiye informs.

According to him, the Azerbaijani pavilion stands out against the background of other countries' pavilions with its high attendance and rich program of events.

"Compared to many other pavilions, it is very energetic and active. We are glad that we will also take part in one of the sessions, which will be held on November 14 at 13:00. We are confident that our participation, as is usually the case with Azerbaijan, will be highly successful," he said.

Commenting on the main messages of COP31, he noted that the key themes of climate conferences largely remain unchanged, but their focus is adjusted taking into account environmental and climate changes.

"I hope that all participants of this conference will be able to move from discussing climate issues to real actions. I also hope that all countries and organizations will take appropriate commitments and move from words to deeds. This is exactly what I expect," he added.