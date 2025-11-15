Ibragimov: Several countries showing great interest in participating in Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor

The number of participants in the Central Asia-Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project may soon expand, Khayotjon Ibragimov, head of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics at the Institute for Advanced International Studies of Uzbekistan, told journalists, Report informs.

"Indeed, various countries are interested in our participation in this project, as, again, there is a trend toward increasing electricity demand. And, naturally, countries that see potential and are doing their calculations are interested in participating in this project. I think we will soon see an official announcement of the remaining participants joining this project," he said, responding to a question from Report.

The expert also noted that this project has "enormous prospects."

"The only thing is, of course, this is not a simple project; it must be based on very good assumptions, both technical and economic. Preliminary calculations show that this project is very promising, as we understand the need for electricity in general, and in Europe in particular," Ibragimov said.

He added that an increase in generation capacity in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan is also expected due to renewable energy sources, which increases the economic feasibility of this project.