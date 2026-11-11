Husyev: Economic co-op lends additional stability to Kyiv-Baku relations

Ukraine and Azerbaijan possess a much broader potential than traditional trade and economic cooperation, covering areas that will determine the competitiveness and security of the two states in the future, reads an article by Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev titled "Ukraine and Azerbaijan: Strategic Partnership, Economic Cooperation and Shared Responsibility for International Security," Report informs.

According to him, the economic dimension gives additional stability to the strategic relations between the two countries, opens up new business opportunities, and creates a basis for long-term joint projects.

He noted that the next step in this direction was the 14th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Commission on Economic Cooperation held on November 4-5 in the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod.

"One of the important results of the meeting was the signing of a Joint Action Plan defining priority tasks and specific areas of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani cooperation for the near future. Among the main priorities are deepening cooperation in the fuel, energy and agro-industrial complexes, implementing mutually beneficial business projects, establishing joint ventures, and expanding production cooperation," Husyev noted.

The ambassador added that special attention at the meeting was paid to intensifying bilateral trade, developing transport corridors and logistics routes in the Caspian-Black Sea region, as well as attracting Azerbaijani business to the recovery of Ukraine.

In addition, a separate place on the agenda was given to cooperation in the field of high technologies, science, and education, as well as the development of cultural and humanitarian ties.

The diplomat also congratulated the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day and National Flag Day, noting the special significance of these dates, which symbolize the restoration of the country's territorial integrity. He also expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine and wished Azerbaijan a sustainable and just peace, well-being, success in restoration and development, economic growth, and prosperity.

"Ukraine has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. We highly appreciate Azerbaijan's consistent position in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as practical assistance aimed, in particular, at the recovery and rehabilitation of children from frontline regions and the restoration of the energy system after enemy shelling," the diplomat noted.