Humanitarian aid sent to Nepal due to Azerbaijani President's instructions

Baku. 29 April . REPORT.AZ/ On behalf of the government of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) sent humanitarian aid to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal on the strong earthquake, by the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev. Report informs referring to the official website of the MES, the humanitarian aids sent with Emergency Situations Ministry's "Be-200CS" type aircraft , include a ton of various drugs and medical supplies, a large number of tents, blankets and bottled water. In accordance with the instructions of the President, the delivery of Azerbaijanis in the disaster zone to home will be implemented with the same aircraft.