Hikmet Hajiyev: Women's voice is important in conveying truth about Karabakh

"Women have always played an active role in the sociopolitical life of our country," Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said. He was speaking at the conference titled "IDP's Call for Justice: Their Needs and Security Issues," organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations.

According to him, Azerbaijan has extensive experience in women's empowerment, including their participation in ensuring peace and security.

Hajiyev spoke about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ethnic cleansing, and the occupation of Azerbaijani lands. He noted that Armenians killed 106 women in Khojaly.

"A crime against humanity was committed in Khojaly," he said.

Hajiyev also referred to the four resolutions of the UN Security Council regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "A humanitarian disaster occurred due to Armenia's actions."

Displaced Azerbaijani women are becoming more involved in settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including as victims of aggression and purges, and as those who faced forced resettlement.

"The voice of displaced women plays an important role in conveying the truth to the world community."