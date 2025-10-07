Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Turkic World emerging as global center of power

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:12
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Turkic World emerging as global center of power

    Turkic World is emerging as a global center of power, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.

    "Gabala Hosts the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The 12th Summit is dedicated to the theme of Peace and Security. Today, security remains a key concern and top priority for all nations.

    Turkic World is our common family and emerging as a global center of power," the post reads.

    OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World Hikmat Hajiyev
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Türk dünyası qlobal güc mərkəzinə çevrilməkdədir
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Тюркский мир превращается в глобальный центр силы

    Latest News

    13:36

    President of Azerbaijan outlines factors that make the Organization of Turkic States an important actor on the global stage

    Foreign policy
    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    All News Feed