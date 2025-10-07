Hikmat Hajiyev: Turkic World emerging as global center of power
- 07 October, 2025
- 12:12
Turkic World is emerging as a global center of power, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said in a post on X.
"Gabala Hosts the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States. The 12th Summit is dedicated to the theme of Peace and Security. Today, security remains a key concern and top priority for all nations.
Turkic World is our common family and emerging as a global center of power," the post reads.
