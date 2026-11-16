Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and NATO Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Kevin Hamilton have discussed ways to advance the partnership between Azerbaijan and the alliance, according to Report.

"We had a constructive exchange on the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan–NATO partnership, including the need to develop new models of cooperation. We also discussed Azerbaijan's role as an active and reliable partner of NATO, highlighting its strong military capabilities and strategic geographical location, as well as its contribution to regional connectivity and the energy security of Europe," Hikmat Hajiyev said in a post on X.